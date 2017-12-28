NewsChannel 5's Most Viewed Stories Of 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - With the start of 2018 just days away, here’s a look back at NewsChannel 5’s most viewed stories for this past year.

11. Squatter Comes At NewsChannel 5 Investigates Crew With Axe

A bank promised to evict a squatter from a Mt. Juliet home following a NewsChannel 5 investigation. When NewsChannel 5 Investigates went to question Jude Pischke, he came at the news crew with an axe: http://on.nc5.co/2CdJhVb

10. White County Inmates Given Reduced Jail Time If They Get Vasectomy

Inmates in White County, Tennessee were given credit for their jail time if they voluntarily agree to have a vasectomy or birth control implant, a popular new program called “unconstitutional” by the ACLU: http://on.nc5.co/2lmn7FQ

9. 1 Killed, 7 Injured In Antioch Church Shooting

One person was killed and several others were injured back in September when a gunman opened fire at an Antioch church: http://on.nc5.co/2C53Eoc

8. Nashville Predators' Quest For The Cup

The Nashville Predators made history during the 2016-2017 season by reaching the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time. http://on.nc5.co/2BPIsOG

7. Metro Officer Dies Trying To Save Woman In Cumberland River

Metro Nashville Officer Eric Mumaw died in February while trying to save a suicidal woman in the Cumberland River. The 44-year-old was an 18-year veteran of the department: http://on.nc5.co/2lmLFhG

6. Complaint Filed To Close Sex Club Posing As Church:

Metro regulators filed a complaint seeking an injunction to permanently close a controversial swingers club in Madison: http://on.nc5.co/2E8rtc8

5. Search For Tad Cummins Spanned From Tennessee To California:

It was the AMBER alert case the spanned thousands of miles, and had hundreds across the country on the lookout for a Maury County school teacher and his 15-year-old former student with whom he ran off: http://on.nc5.co/2CiRYes

4. 18 People Fired After Participating In ‘A Day Without Immigrants’:

A total of 18 people were fired from one business after joining the nation-wide protest "A Day Without Immigrants." Thousands of people participated in the movement across the country, including people in Middle Tennessee: http://on.nc5.co/2le26h3



(Photo: Kenneth Cummings)

3. Holly Bobo Murder Trial:

Six years after her disappearance, Zach Adams was found guilty on all counts in the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole: http://on.nc5.co/2DpDtEM

2. Coast To Coast Eclipse:

Nashville was the biggest city in the path of totality for the 2017 total solar eclipse. The thousands of people who flocked to Music City were not disappointed as the skyline lit up against the dim sky: http://on.nc5.co/2llY05L

1. Video Of Nurse Singing To Cancer Patient Goes Viral:

An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient went viral back in October. Since it was uploaded on NewsChannel 5’s Facebook page, the video has been viewed more than 26 million times: http://on.nc5.co/2lgdY27