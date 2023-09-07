NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres comes to the rescue after storm takes down tree full of honey bees in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Honey bees are vanishing at an alarming rate in Tennessee and need protecting.

So, when a big, hollow tree with a hive inside went down in a storm earlier this week in Hartsville, there was an immediate response.

It so happens NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres is a beekeeper.

He was called to the scene and tasked with rescuing the bees.

This past Tuesday a storm came through Hartsville, took out trees and damaged homes and also damaged the home of some honey bees.

There is a hive inside the hollow of a downed tree and the idea is to go clear out the bees save them and keep the bees from swarming the neighborhood.

For the moment, those who live nearby are now very aware of these unexpected neighbors.

The property owner who called for help was surprised about the tenants in the tree.

"I'm very intrigued. Had no idea they were there," said Kendra Maddox. "I just want to save their habitat. Anyone stung yet? No sir."

Not for the moment.

Honey bees are typically docile -- they don't want to sting you. But their home was destroyed in the storm and they're defensive. So you suit up before moving in to remove the bees and the honeycomb.

These days wild hives like this one in a tree are very rare. The majority of bees in Tennessee these days now live in hive boxes kept by beekeepers.

As pollinators they are vital to the success of crops in Tennessee. It is important to protect them

In this case, the comb -- much of it filled with honey -- is removed and as many of the bees as possible are collected into a hive box.

The key to the entire process is getting the queen -- which is tricky.

Do that and all the other bees will follow.

Fingers crossed.

Then you can rehome the hive to a new location. It is illegal in Tennessee to deliberately kill honey bees and exteriminators won't do it.

If you have a unwanted hive or swarm on your property contact your county beekeeping association and someone will almost always help you.