NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres speaks exclusively with Sebastian Rogers' father

For the first time since his son disappeared two weeks ago, Sebastian Rogers' father is giving NewsChannel 5 an exclusive on-camera interview.

Despite hours-long searches on the ground in the air and looking through security footage, the 15-year-old is still missing. That's why the community gathered in Hendersonville for a prayer vigil last night.

Dozens showed up, wearing green, which is Sebastian's favorite color.

We heard from several people helping with the search along with is mom who thanked the community for their support and said she just wants Sebastian to come home.

Before the vigil got started, our Nick Beres spoke with Sebastian's father, Seth who says there are missing pieces to this puzzle.

"With the information that I've gotten from Sumner County and TBI and the fact that dogs aren't 100 percent, they're not picking up his scent," he said. "One dog tracked him to a construction area over there and it just disappeared and it's confusing. There's missing pieces to the puzzle and I'm having difficulty solving this."

