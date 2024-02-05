NewsChannel 5's Phil Williams to be honored in March with First Amendment Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The RTDNA Foundation has announced the recipients of the 33rd annual First Amendment Award, and one of the honorees is NewsChannel 5's Phil Williams.

The award recognizes the efforts made to promote responsible journalism and preserve constitutionally guaranteed rights to do that.

“The First Amendment Awards gives us all a chance to pause and reflect on the brave and brilliant work done in the name of journalism,” said RTDNA Foundation Chair Allison McGinley. “It is a true honor to get a chance to recognize these outstanding recipients.”

Five individuals and organizations will be among those honored on March 9 at The Watergate Hotel.

Winners include:



Lauren Chooljian, New Hampshire Public Radio

ProPublica

Rep. Jamie Raskin

Clarissa Ward, CNN

and our very own Phil Williams.

The RTDNA Foundation states that Williams was selected "because his career as an investigative reporter has served as a model for what great journalism can do in a community. His reporting has uncovered corruption in the Tennessee government and numerous political scandals and has helped drive national conversations on important issues."

Those being honored will join 141 previous recipients who stood for First Amendment values.