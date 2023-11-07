NewsChannel 5's Rhori Johnston gears up for his stand-up debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Telling jokes for a living is hard work.

Comedians take gigs at clubs, community events, fundraisers...any chance to get on stage and hone their craft.

And, perhaps, they get noticed and get that big break. That probably won't be the case for me this Wednesday.

My popular weekly dad jokes, which Bree began posting to social media a few years ago -- will now be put to the test.

Local comedian Brian Bates, who's a former NewsChannel 5 employee recently invited me to open for him when he performs at Zanies!

For some reason, I said yes, but only if Brian would give me some professional tips. Take a look.