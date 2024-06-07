NewsChannel 5's Rhori Johnston talks with Bon Jovi ahead of bar opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rhori Johnston got a sneak peek inside one of the newest bars in Nashville and it has a special connection...Jon Bon Jovi!

The bar is five stories tall with two outdoor rooftops and has a space for private parties and live shows. The focus is on elevated dining and Bon Jovi inspired cocktails.

JBJ's Nashville is on the corner of 4th and Broad -- the grand opening is this Saturday.

You can listen to Rhori's full conversation with Bon Jovi in the video player above.