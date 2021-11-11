NewsChannel 5's Steve Layman assigned as lead broadcaster for Belmont Bruins basketball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Belmont University officials announced Thursday that Steve Layman will serve as the lead broadcaster for Belmont men's basketball.

Layman will also continue in his role as sports anchor at NewsChannel 5.

"Steve Layman is a respected, award-winning broadcaster who will elevate our men's basketball broadcasts and program visibility," university vice president and director of athletics Scott Corley said. "In his role as sports anchor at NewsChannel 5, Steve has earned a reputation as a versatile communicator and gifted storyteller. His play-by-play background and experience for the past decade covering Belmont men's basketball will be tremendous assets."

Layman came to Nashville after spending five years as sports director at KOKI-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Previously, Layman served as a play-by-play announcer for University of Illinois Athletics on the Illini Sports Network and radio co-host of Sports Talk on WDWS-AM in Champaign, Illinois. He covered Illinois men's basketball during its historic 2005 National Runner-Up season.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to call Belmont basketball games this winter," Layman said. "There's nothing like the thrill of calling a live sports event and college basketball is one of my first loves. To have the chance to live out those passions at a first-class university like Belmont is truly a blessing. I've watched with great admiration from just a few seats down press row over the last 11 seasons as Rick Byrd and now Casey Alexander have built one of the most successful programs in the country on the court with some of the brightest and most engaging student-athletes I've ever been around off the court. I'm humbled to have the chance to now be a part of this great program and can't wait to get started."

Layman has been honored for best sportscast by the Associated Press and the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. He also received three OAB Awards for best sports special for his role as host and producer.

The Illinois native hosts Sportsline on NewsChannel 5+ and has been a regular guest host on Nashville sports talk radio.

Layman will be on the call as Belmont plays Evansville Saturday, Nov. 13. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. CT from the Curb Event Center.

The game will broadcast on ESPN+, the ESPN app and the Bruin Sports Network.