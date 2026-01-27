NewsChannel 5's Winter Storm Relief Fund

Here at NewsChannel 5, we want to do everything we can to help our neighbors in the need.

That's why we're partnering with the Scripps Howard Fund to create the Winter Storm Relief Fund.

The money raised will go to two nonprofits in our region with a long history of helping people when they need it most—Second Harvest Food Bank and Hands On Nashville.

In the last couple days, Second Harvest has already provided more than 20,000 meals for families in warming shelters and they're planning a major food distribution in the coming days.

Hands on Nashville will lead the city's volunteer cleanup effort once it's safe to do so.

If you'd like to make a tax-deductible donation - all you have to do is scan the QR code.