NFD: 2 adults report being struck by lightning at elementary school

Posted at 1:57 PM, Aug 18, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire officials say crews were called to a Donelson area elementary school after two adults said they had been struck by lightning.

The Nashville Fire Department said the call came in Wednesday at Hickman Elementary School, which is located on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

The department said two adults reported being struck by lightning.

NFD Public Information Officer Joseph Pleasant said that neither person was transported from the scene but said they planned to go to the hospital by private vehicle. No additional information was available.

