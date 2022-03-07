MNPD apprehends arsonist for setting a house on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation is underway after the Nashville Fire Department apprehended an arsonist on February 22.

Kimberly Posey, 54-years-old , is charged with aggravated arson after setting a home on fire in the 2000 block of 25th Ave North. NFD was dispatched to the residence around 3:40 p.m.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Upon arriving at the home, NFD personnel saw heavy visible smoke and two of the beds on fire in separate rooms.

Posey was taken to the hospital following the incident and recovered from minor injuries. In the hospital, Posey admitted to NFD that she had started the fire. She set a shirt on fire with the kitchen stove before using it to set fire to the beds.

Metro police apprehended Posey on March 4, she was charged with felony aggravated arson. Posey remains in the Davidson County Jail as her bond is set at $50,000.