Watch Now
News

Actions

NFD battles fire with heavy smoke at Hillwood Apartments

Nashville apartment fire still 1_30_25.jpg
NC5
Multiple NFD crews are fighting a fire with heavy smoke at the Hillwood Apartments in the 4500 block of Post Road.
Nashville apartment fire still 1_30_25.jpg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Post Road Thursday afternoon that was billowing smoke.

According to NFD, multiple crews responded to the apartment complex in the 4500 block of Post Road beginning around 12:42 p.m.

Firefighters were inside the building attempting to extinguish the blaze when the fire began to spread quickly. Crews were told to leave the building as a hose was used from above to help combat the fire.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com

After years of hearing 'no,' this Lipscomb player finally heard a 'yes'

In this time of NIL deals and transfer portals, this is a refreshing story about the best of college athletics. A must watch for all young athletes with big dreams. I already showed my boys, and I can tell you Jack has some new fans!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community