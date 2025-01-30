NFD battles fire with heavy smoke at Hillwood Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Post Road Thursday afternoon that was billowing smoke.

According to NFD, multiple crews responded to the apartment complex in the 4500 block of Post Road beginning around 12:42 p.m.

Firefighters were inside the building attempting to extinguish the blaze when the fire began to spread quickly. Crews were told to leave the building as a hose was used from above to help combat the fire.

