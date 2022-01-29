Watch
NFD fighting fire at Donelson apartment complex

Nashville Fire Department
Posted at 8:56 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 22:22:47-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews with Nashville Fire are fighting a fire Friday night at Creekstone Apartments on Peach Creek Crescent.

Video tweeted by the Nashville Fire Department showed a building in the apartment complex completely on fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire was classified as a two-alarm fire due to its severity. Numerous fire trucks have responded to the scene.

Fire officials say when crews arrived on the scene, heavy fire was showing from both the first and second floors of building 500.

