NFD: Fireworks cause shed fire in Old Hickory

Jimmy Farmer / WTVF
Firefighters put out shed fire.
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jun 29, 2021
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fireworks caused a fire in a storage shed in Old Hickory Tuesday night, according to a Nashville fire official

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire on the 100 block of 2nd Street in Old Hickory around 8:20 p.m.

They found a fire in a detached shed and worked to put out the flames. Officials say the homeowners were shooting fireworks, and one of the fireworks got into the shed behind the house, starting the fire.

The storage shed was destroyed, but no injuries were reported.

