NFD gives tips for frying turkey, preventing home cooking fires

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — As Thanksgiving approaches, the Nashville Fire Department wants to make sure if you're planning to fry your turkey you're prepared to do it safely.

They say that Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. These fires can grow out of control quickly, so taking a few steps can help prevent them.

Some of the main tips include:



Make sure the turkey is thawed and not frozen!

Do not set up your cooking spot in the garage.

And take note of the size of the bird and don't overfill your container with oil.

Cooking them 3 1/2 minutes per pound.

Also use a thermometer gauge, you don't want it above 375 degrees.

"A couple of things to consider - is to make sure that we're not overfilling the turkey fryer - put the turkey in the actual approved pot that comes with the fryer - we want to make sure that we're not mismatching devices," said Chief Training Officer Chief Moses Jefferies IV.

"So put the turkey in the fryer - fill it with water - just to make sure that those levels are adequate - after that - you know out: remove the turkey - mark the levels - fill oil to that level."

He also says if you aren't cooking a turkey it's still important to make sure you monitor everything you cook and don't leave anything unattended.

