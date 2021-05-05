Watch
MNPD: Metro Officer shot in setup at South Nashville home

WTVF
Police investigate shooting on Sugarloaf Drive.
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 21:32:23-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville Police officer was injured while responding to a reported shooting at a home in South Nashville.

Police and fire crews were called to the 7200 block of Sugarloaf Drive for reports of a woman inside a home with a gunshot wound. Fire officials say during staging at the scene, crews received reports that an officer had been shot.

However, Metro Police officials say the call was a setup to get police to come to the home.

Officer Brian Sherman was in his left arm. Police say the man who shot Officer Sherman, 22-year-old Salman Mohamed killed himselfby shooting himself in the head with a rifle in the driveway of the home as officers attempted to negotiate with him. No officers fired.

Medics were able to get to the officer and have transported the officer to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Tuesday night's incident is the sixth MNPD officer-involved shooting this year.

