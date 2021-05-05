MNPD: Metro Officer shot in setup at South Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville Police officer was injured while responding to a reported shooting at a home in South Nashville.

Police and fire crews were called to the 7200 block of Sugarloaf Drive for reports of a woman inside a home with a gunshot wound. Fire officials say during staging at the scene, crews received reports that an officer had been shot.

However, Metro Police officials say the call was a setup to get police to come to the home.

Officer Brian Sherman was in his left arm. Police say the man who shot Officer Sherman, 22-year-old Salman Mohamed killed himselfby shooting himself in the head with a rifle in the driveway of the home as officers attempted to negotiate with him. No officers fired.

Medics were able to get to the officer and have transported the officer to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Several @MNPDNashville officers gathering outside Vanderbilt University Medical Center after Officer was shot responding to report of shots fired in South Nashville home, according to @NashvilleFD @NC5 pic.twitter.com/UwsWbyK25T — Jason Lamb (@JasonLambNC5) May 5, 2021

Tuesday night's incident is the sixth MNPD officer-involved shooting this year.

