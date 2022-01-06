NFD: One person killed in overnight apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person died after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Nashville overnight.

The fire broke out in one building on 1000 Amberwood Circle before 2 a.m. Thursday. The Nashville Fire Department said heavy flames were seen coming from a bedroom window that was near a balcony.

Firefighters attempted to put out the fire, but NFD said their efforts took more response than normal due to low water pressure from a nearby fire hydrant. Firefighters had to combine hoses down more than a quarter-mile hill to reach Old Hickory Boulevard in order to use water from another hydrant.

The fire was contained to one building.

When the fire was extinguished, crews found one person dead inside one of the units. The victim has not yet been identified. Officials with the fire department said they believe the victim had a disability that prevented them from being able to escape.