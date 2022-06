NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday.

Units were dispatched to the 300 block of Huntington Ridge Drive after the call came in around 5:00 a.m. this morning.

NFD told NewsChannel 5 that no one was injured.

No information about the cause of the fire is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are made available.