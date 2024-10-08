NFD searching for man who set Rippy's Honky Tonk bathroom on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local investigators are asking for the community's help to catch a man who purposely set a Broadway bar's bathroom on fire. It happened at Rippy's Honky Tonk on Sunday around 6 p.m.

Nashville Fire Investigators said a man came inside, used the bathroom and smoke was seen coming through the door once he left. Thankfully employees saw it, got the fire extinguisher and put out the fire.

Firefighters later determined the fire was started after the man lit the toilet paper dispenser on fire. Officials have security camera footage of the incident, but have not been able to identify the suspect.

If you have information about this arson or others, call the Nashville Fire Department Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640. You can also call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information.

Cash rewards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.