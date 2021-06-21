Watch
NFD vehicle recovered in Jackson after being stolen on Broadway

Posted at 11:17 AM, Jun 21, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department said one of its vehicles, that was stolen overnight in downtown, has been recovered in Jackson, Tennessee.

The department shared the update Monday morning, saying its “Fast 9” Chevrolet Tahoe was located, along with all of its gear. The suspect has not been located.

The theft happened shortly after firefighters responded to an emergency call on Broadway around midnight.

The department said first responders arrived to help a patient in distress on lower Broad, but the person refused treatment and ran away.

At that moment, there was another medical emergency nearby. When the crew went to help, NFD officials said the original patient who ran away came back and jumped into the vehicle and took off.

The SUV was apparently was left running when crews responded to that second emergency.

