NHL celebrates all things hockey during Music City draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The NHL Draft is back in Nashville for the first time since 2003. The draft kicks off Wednesday night and the NHL is putting on a lot of activities throughout the day.

The three day Broadway Block Party series will conclude Wednesday. It begins at 3 p.m. Cody Parks & The Dirty South, Hannah Dasher and Jo Dee Messina will take the stage.

Fans can also watch the red carpet arrivals to catch their favorite players as they head into Bridgestone arena at 4:30 p.m.

Doors for Round One of the draft open at 6 p.m. Round Two is happening on Thursday.

For fans looking for something that's happening all day long, they can head to the United by Hockey Mobile Museum. It's open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. between Bridgestone and Walk of Fame Park.

The traveling museum is a unique experience that showcases 840 square feet of history, including exclusive artifacts from players from an array of backgrounds, video components, an interactive broadcast booth, and a look at the next generation of young stars, NHL Officials, broadcasters, and women in the game.

The museum also features one-of-a-kind hockey card collections from collectors across North America, highlighting players from underrepresented demographics