Nick Beres and his son, Huey, don't just share a last name. Now they share a newsroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You've turned to Nick Beres for a few things over the last 30 years.

First and foremost, he's a breaking news machine. You know if there's a big story — Nick will be there.

Second, how many hats do you think he has for snow coverage?

His desk is in the middle of the newsroom, so we're all lucky to hear his voice project from every corner in the newsroom.

“I could have had an office a long time ago, okay? But I don’t want an office because I’ve been told that the newsroom is my natural environment. It’s where I thrive," Nick said.

He has thrived in this newsroom since 1995.

“Talented young reporters all around me," he added.

Everyone around here knows his presence can echo.

“We don’t see each other often so when we do see each other, he always has some very encouraging words to say," said reporter Kelsey Gibbs.

“I walk around and bother people," Nick said.

We have some new folks in our newsroom, including reporter Amanda Roberts. She is fortunate enough to have a desk — right next to Nick. The two have already exchanged playful jabs.

"I remember watching you," said Roberts, who went to high school in the Nashville area.

"Oh that hurts," Nick said.

In fact, he had a good comeback.

"Michael Jordan, does that ring a bell," Nick asked.

"Do you know Doci," Roberts fired back.

Laughter ensued. Since Nick jumped on board, NewsChannel 5 has been like a second family for him and his son, Huey.

“He was not born when I started work here," Nick said.

Around here, Huey has never been a stranger — not even to the bosses.

"What did they do now," asked NewsChannel 5's Austin Pollack

"They hired him (Huey)," Nick said

Meet our new producer — Huey Beres.

"I mean the closest that I can think of is — LeBron (James) and Bronny (James)," Nick said.

There was a pause for a couple of seconds.

Reporter Patsy Montesinos was just a few steps away and put her hand over her face while laughing.

Only Nick would come up with that. The rest of the newsroom laughed.

“Maybe … Nashville’s LeBron and Bronny," Huey said.

Going into journalism is no real surprise. Huey's mom and Nick's wife, Deb, is a journalist too. After graduating from the University of Tennessee, Huey worked for the CBS affiliate in Knoxville before coming to the first newsroom he ever knew.

“When I first went to UT, I didn’t actually know what side of journalism I wanted to do," Huey said. "I’d come on the morning show and chill out with Dad. It was pretty cool — got my Legos.”

From the days of Legos to now a leg up on his dad.

“The day will come when there’s breaking news and you’re going to need a reporter to hit the field," Nick told Huey.

“And you’re the first one I’m going to call," Huey fired back.

From the cradle to the control room, Huey will call the man he's always been able to call.

“He was also excited when I decided to be a producer too, shifted to the other side and it was kind of cool," Huey said. "We have both sides of TV journalism in the family now.”

From bedtime stories to breaking news.

“Something big is happening and you need something covered – just call me," Nick told Huey.

“You’re always on it," Huey told Nick.

“Yeah and you’ve got my number," Nick said, prompting the two to begin laughing.

This father-son duo share more than just a last name. Now, they share a newsroom.

Do you have a positive story you'd like to share? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.