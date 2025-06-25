NICU reunion at TriStar Centennial features balloon artist with personal connection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For families who've spent time in the NICU, those early days often become a powerful part of their child's story.

At TriStar Centennial Medical Center, a special reunion celebrated that journey with a balloon artist who shares a personal connection to the NICU experience.

Anthony Lena, the mastermind behind Balloons of Pure Awesomeness, helped light up children's eyes as he created colorful balloon animals and characters for former NICU patients and their families.

"We're spreading some joy today," Lena said.

NICU families from the past five years gathered for the reunion.

What makes Lena's participation especially meaningful is his own history.

"You know I'm a NICU baby as well," Lena said.

His brother, who assists him at certain events events, shares the same beginning.

"I got my brother here! Who is also a NICU baby! He was born here in 2000, I was 1990," Lena said.

Lena's balloon artistry began on Christmas morning when he was just 10 years old.

"My parents bought me a balloon kit for Christmas," he said. "That was one of their gifts they gave me that year."

After years of practice, his skill caught the attention of the hospital, which invited him to participate in a previous NICU event.

"You know it was a big moment like... whoa! And she's like by the way, we're gonna pay you. I'm like - what?! Oh my gosh. So at 13, making balloons you're like – I can get paid for this!?" Lena said.

Now 25 years into his balloon artistry career, Lena has turned his childhood passion into a full-time job, bringing joy to events like this NICU reunion that celebrates strength and courage.

For the families attending, the day was filled with pure happiness as they reconnected with hospital staff and celebrated how far their children have come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.