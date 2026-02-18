Night To Shine event brings forever memories to people of all abilities

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — An event that happens all over the world has a reputation for being a great moment for inclusivity. You only truly realize how much power it has when you get to know some people who attend.

Friday night at Church of the City - Franklin, people with disabilities crossed a red carpet to the sounds of cheers and applause.

It was inside a big event I met brothers David and Daniel Castillo.

"I tried to outdress him, but there's no outdoing this guy," Daniel laughed.

His brother was dressed in a suit covered in Super Mario Bros. characters.

"This guy always comes to be number one!"

Actually, the suit is part of David and Daniel's story.

"When we were kids!" David said.

"We played [New Super Mario Bros. Wii], it's our favorite game together," Daniel nodded.

The guys are pretty close in age and have had a whole lot of great days together.

"We would always be hanging out," Daniel said.

"True!"

They were a constant duo, just like some famous, fire-breathing monster fighting plumbers.

"I've got Mario, Luigi," David said, pointing to characters on his suit.

David and Daniel have stayed a duo as they grew up.

"Two brothers for life!" David said.

"Brothers for life!" Daniel agreed. "He's Mario, and I'm just Luigi."

Well, not "just Luigi." If anyone understands the greatness of a true duo, it was the people at this event.

"This is a prom experience for teens and adults with special needs," said Kate Visbeen.

Visbeen leads the special needs ministry at Franklin's Church of the City. Friday night, the church was hosting a Night to Shine event. These are done at churches worldwide, launched by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

"We have almost 300 honored guests and each one of them has a one-on-one buddy," Visbeen explained. "We spend months and months and months planning for this and every single detail is planned with intentionality. We have families tell us this night is like the championship game, senior prom, college graduation, and wedding day rolled into one because a lot of these families don't get to experience that."

Daniel watched as David took a picture alongside T-Rac and some Tennessee Titans cheerleaders.

"Best part of the night, man," Daniel said, seeing how happy his brother looked.

Something Daniel told me was a lot of those great moments when he and David were kids were something of their making. To have an event this big celebrate people of all abilities, well, it's even better than defeating Bowser first try in World 8.

"This is the biggest day for my brother out of the year," Daniel said. "It's a great event for everybody. Just to have a place where everybody can meet, and he's really the one to shine, is great. I'm his buddy, and this is my best buddy. As long as I can be here with him, that's the best part of the night for me."

Every Mario needs a Luigi.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.