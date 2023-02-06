Nine cents down: Gas prices fall for first time in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee gas price average has declined by 9 cents over the past week, to $3.19. This is the first time the average has decreased in five weeks.

The state was previously the eighth least expensive market in the nation for gas. Now, it is the tenth-least expensive.

Of all gas stations in Tennessee, 11% have prices below $3.00, and the lowest 10% of prices are $2.95 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% are $3.50.

The most expensive metro markets are Memphis ($3.26), Nashville ($3.22) and Jackson ($3.20). The least expensive metro markets are Cleveland ($3.14), Clarksville ($3.16) and Kingsport ($3.16).

The national average for a gallon of gas also decreased — by 3 cents — to $3.47. Supply growth has helped limit price increases.