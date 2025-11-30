Nino Niederreiter scores twice in the Jets' 5-2 victory over the Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak.
Gabriel Vilardi, Cole Perfetti and Kyle Connor also scored, and Eric Comrie made 20 saves to stop his three-game skid. Dylan Samberg had three assists, and Luke Schenn added two.
Luke Evangelista had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Nick Blankenburg also scored, and Justus Annunen made 20 saves. The Predators had won two in a row.
Vilardi scored 47 seconds into the game, tapping home the rebound of Mark Scheifele's shot. The Predators allowed a goal in the first minute for the third straight game — also doing it last Saturday against Colorado and Monday against Florida.
Niederreiter made it 2-0 with 53.2 seconds left in the first, snapping a wrist shot by Annunen on the short side off of a pass from Schenn. Niederreiter and Schenn are former Predators.
Perfetti made it 3-0 with 7:42 let in the second. Below the Nashville line, Vladislav Namestnikov found Perfetti alone in the low slot, where he beat Annunen with a one-timer.
Blankenburg scored a power-play goal with 2:58 left in the second.
Evangelista drew Nashville within one at 2:45 of the third when he lifted a backhander from a tough handle over Comrie’s shoulder.
Connor's goal at 9:37 of the third restored Winnipeg's two-gaol lead. He has 16 goals and 15 assists in 32 career games against Nashville.
Niederreiter added an empty-netter in the final minute.
Up next
Jets: At Buffalo on Monday night.
Predators: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!
- Carrie Sharp