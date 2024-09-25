Ninth grade student arrested after making threats against two Nashville high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A ninth grader is in custody Wednesday after making a threat on Instagram against two different Nashville high schools.

Metro police said the threats were lodged at RePublic High School and Whites Creek High School. RePublic is a charter school, while Whites Creek High Schools is a Metro Nashville Public School.

Authorities said the 15-year-old was charged with making a threat of mass violence and false reporting.

