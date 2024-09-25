Watch Now
News

Actions

Ninth grade student arrested after making threats against two Nashville high schools

School zone
NewsChannel5
School zone
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A ninth grader is in custody Wednesday after making a threat on Instagram against two different Nashville high schools.

Metro police said the threats were lodged at RePublic High School and Whites Creek High School. RePublic is a charter school, while Whites Creek High Schools is a Metro Nashville Public School.

Authorities said the 15-year-old was charged with making a threat of mass violence and false reporting.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.

He helped people with his frank articles about cancer. His legacy continues.

I grew up in a small town with a small-town newspaper. Those reporters know the town perhaps better than anyone – the town officials, the high school superstars, the troublemakers, the difference makers. Forrest Sanders brings us a beautiful story about life and death and the enduring legacy of a small-town reporter and his written words.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community