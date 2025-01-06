Nissan and Titans surprise stadium construction worker with brand new car

Between the pouring rain, cold temperatures, and final score, Sunday's game at Nissan Stadium might be one some people would like to forget.

However, that's not the case for everyone who attended.

"I'm feeling very excited, I'm feeling good," said Myles Gooch, a construction worker who's helping build the new Nissan Stadium.

Gooch isn't on the Titans, but he stepped on the field Sunday to help showcase the work he and others are doing to build the new stadium.

"I'm a general laborer, so I'm basically keeping the job site clean, keeping the safety maintained, updating handrails, things of that nature," Gooch said.

Gooch is a graduate of the Titans Construction Training Camp.

"We teach individuals everything from the basics of construction to safety standards to learning about different careers," said Johari Matthews, Vice President and Executive Director of One Community and the Tennessee Titans Foundation.

Around the time Gooch was part of the six-week camp, tragedy stuck his life outside the classroom.

"I recently lost my mom back in January of last year," Gooch said.

He also gained custody of his younger siblings.

"That took place during the cohort, the time that we were together. So it just, things like that, it sticks with you," Matthews said.

After Gooch graduated he took his job building the stadium, which is why he was invited to the game Sunday, but that's not the only reason.

To help ease some of the hardship he's experiencing and help him with transportation he was surprised with a brand new car.

"Myles is going to get the new Nissan Frontier, it's a fully loaded PRO4X, this is the top-of-the-line model," said Allyson Witherspoon, Chief Marketing Officer at Nissan.

Witherspoon said the big reveal was an emotional moment for many people involved.

"It was really special to be able to give the vehicle to Myles because he is such a part of the community," Witherspoon said.

Gooch will be able to pick out the exact model of the car he wants including the color.

