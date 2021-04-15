Nissan Stadium shifts to cashless payments for tickets, merchandise, concessions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nissan Stadium is joining the growing list of sports and entertainment venues that have shifted to cashless payment systems for all events.

The transition will begin on April 17 for the Nashville SC's season opener.

Stadium officials said the change will allow for faster payment transitions and emphasizes the facility's commitment to a contactless experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cashless payment system will be in place for all future events, including Nashville SC and Tennessee Titans games, as well as concerts. Visitors can use credit or debit cards, gift cards and mobile payment services like Apple Pay to purchase tickets, merchandise and concessions. More than 20 NFL stadiums and Nashville sports facilities have already made the change.

Nissan Stadium will have a designated area in Sections 108, 309 and 338 where fans with only cash can purchase a gift card.

In adherence with the facility's Safe Stadium Plan, Nissan Stadium will continue to use sanitation procedures, offer individually wrapped food at concessions and use mobile ticketing. All fans attending Nashville SC games must wear a mask when in and around the stadium, per Major League Soccer rules.