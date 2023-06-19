Watch Now
NMAAM to unveil new exhibit dedicated to TSU's Aristocrat of Bands

Posted at 4:46 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 07:46:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Celebrations for TSU's Aristocrat of Bands continue Monday. The award-winning band is unveiling its own exhibit in the National Museum of African American Music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AOB will be on site along with school and museum representatives to speak. The Grammy award-winning group just got back from performing at the White House in the President's Juneteenth celebration.

Earlier this year they won a Grammy, were the first marching band ever to debut in a live performance at the Opry and performed at CMA fest.

All weekend long, NMAAM has been putting on community-wide events around the plaza outside honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, alongside Black Music Month and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Museum admission is free.

