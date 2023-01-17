NMAAM unveils exhibit honoring Grammy Award winner Dr. Bobby Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new exhibit is on display at the National Museum of African American Music paying tribute to living legend and Grammy Award winner Dr. Bobby Jones. It will be open from January 17 through mid-April.

The 83-year-old will be honored through the exhibit titled "Living Legends: Dr. Bobby Jones. Museum-goers will experience four displays that commemorate his educational career, his historic Sunday Gospel show on Black Entertainment Television (BET) and countless honors/awards received throughout his four amazing decades of his entertainment career.

NMAAM is the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans. The museum’s expertly curated collections share the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring the musical heroes of the past into the present.