No. 10 Vanderbilt edges No. 15 Missouri for Commodores' best start since 1941

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia dove across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:52 left as No. 10 Vanderbilt beat 15th-ranked Missouri 17-10 Saturday to extend the Commodores' best start in more than 80 years.

Vanderbilt improved to 7-1 overall (3-1 Southeastern Conference) putting the Commodores a win off the 1941 squad that started 8-1. They came in with the highest ranking since 1947 playing before a second straight sellout crowd and snapped a five-game skid to the Tigers.

CJ Heard set up the winning drive for Vanderbilt by recovering a fumble by Jamal Roberts with 7:02 left.

The finish didn't come without plenty of drama.

Sedrick Alexander initially was ruled by officials to have fumbled at the 1 only to be overturned upon review with 1:49 left. Pavia finished the drive on the next play.

No. 15 Missouri (6-2, 2-2) lost quarterback Beau Pribula early in the third quarter when he hurt his left ankle on fourth-and-goal. Trainers placed his ankle in an air cast and carted him off the field.

Freshman Matt Zollers, who threw a 6-yard TD pass to Jude James early in the fourth to tie it at 10, tried to tie it once more. He threw to Kevin Coleman Jr. as time expired and was ruled an incompletion. After review, officials said Coleman caught the ball short of the goal line.

Makhilyn Young put Vandy up 10-3 lead late in the third with an 80-yard touchdown run.

Missouri has dominated this series since joining the SEC in 2012. With two of top scoring offenses in the country, these teams scrapped to a 3-3 halftime tie. Vanderbilt came in eighth-best, averaging 41.4 points a game, with Missouri 12th managing 39 a game.

A kicking penalty on Missouri left guard Dominick Giudice erased a 20-yard run by Pribula down to the Vandy 1. Robert Meyer put Missouri up 3-0 with 5:11 left in the first half. Meyer missed a 29-yard field goal wide left in the third.

Brock Taylor, who hasn't missed since a double overtime loss last season at Missouri, tied it up with a 38-yard field goal with 2:00 left in the first half. That came after Vanderbilt had first-and-goal at the Missouri 8 before a holding penalty and a false start.

The Takeaway

Missouri: Zoller came in having completed all six passes he had attempted with one TD pass. He went 14 of 23 for 138 yards and a gutsy performance ... Ahmad Hardy, the SEC’s best rusher and third in the country, ran for 97 yards on 20 carries.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores overcame a bevy of issues that usually turned into losses in seasons past. They went three-and-out three times, had eight penalties for 83 yards and were held to a season-low 265 yards total offense.

Up next

Missouri has an open date before hosting No. 3 Texas A&M on Nov. 8.

Vanderbilt visits No. 22 Texas on Nov. 1.

