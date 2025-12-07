No. 23 Tennessee to face Illinois in Music City Bowl in Nashville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee will close its season close to home after earning a spot in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl, where the No. 23 Volunteers will face Illinois on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. CT), with the game airing on ESPN.

The bowl appearance gives Tennessee an opportunity to notch a fourth straight nine-win season. The Vols enter at 8-4 overall, matching Illinois’ 8-4 record. The matchup will mark the first meeting between the two programs.

“We appreciate the opportunity to send our seniors out with one final game in our home state in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl,” said Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.

This will be Tennessee’s fourth trip to the Music City Bowl. The Vols previously defeated Nebraska in 2016 and lost overtime games to North Carolina in 2010 and Purdue in 2021.

Tennessee has been among the nation’s most explosive offenses, ranking fourth nationally in total offense at 482 yards per game. Quarterback Joey Aguilar led the SEC in passing, surpassing 3,400 yards with 24 touchdowns. Defensively, the Vols forced 20 turnovers and ranked among the SEC leaders in sacks and tackles for loss.

The game marks Tennessee’s 57th postseason appearance as Heupel continues a strong start to his tenure, reaching a bowl game in each of his first five seasons.