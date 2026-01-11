No. 7 Vanderbilt women equal best start in school history at 17-0 with 91-51 win over Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 25 points, Justine Pissott added 22 and No. 7 Vanderbilt matched the best start in school history with a 91-51 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Commodores (17-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) have won their first 17 games for the first time since the 1992-93 season, when they advanced to the women's Final Four. Fifth-year coach Shea Ralph's team has also won its first four SEC games for the first time in 17 years, and its average margin of victory in those contests is 23 points.

Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 11 points to lead the Aggies (8-5, 1-3), who couldn't build on a win at Florida on Thursday. Texas A&M had a season-high turnovers 25 compared to 10 by the Commodores.

Blakes, who entered as the SEC’s leading scorer at 24.9 points per game, scored 18 points in the first half, and Pissott chipped in 14 over the first two quarters as the Vanderbilt duo easily outscored the Aggies by themselves. Vanderbilt led 43-24 at the break.

The Commodores shot 52% (15 of 29) in the decisive first half, including 47% (7 of 15) from 3-point range. The Aggies, who shot 35% (18 of 51) from the floor for the game, never threatened the surging Commodores over the final two quarters.

Vanderbilt has won three straight over Texas A&M, although the Aggies still lead the series overall at 10-9.

Vanderbilt is the nation’s only program with both its men’s and women’s teams still undefeated. The No. 11 Vanderbilt men (16-0) also have matched their best start in school history (2007-08).

Up next

Vanderbilt: At Mississippi State on Thursday.

Texas A&M: At No. 2 Texas on Sunday.

