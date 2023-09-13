'No active shooter': Hopkinsville police investigating after threatening call at an elementary school

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Hopkinsville Police Department officers are still investigating Wednesday morning at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School after they figured out a shooting wasn't taking place.

Police said law enforcement received a call of an active shooter at the school.

"Officers and deputies are on the school property currently," police said. "There is no active shooter, and students and faculty are deemed safe."

Police asked the parents of students and the public to stay out of the area as they conduct safety sweeps at this time.

This is the second threat of an active shooter in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area on Wednesday. The first threat came to Nashville's MLKJ Magnet High School. The lockdown was later lifted after Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded.

