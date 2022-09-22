No charges expected after pedestrian hit, killed on Woodmont Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No charges are expected to be filed after a pedestrian was killed Wednesday evening in a vehicle collision on Woodmont Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the incident by Metro Nashville Police Department investigators found that Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was walking on the south side of Woodmont Boulevard near Golf Club Lane when he stepped into the roadway. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav-4 SUV while in the roadway.

The driver of the SUV immediately stopped and emergency units responded to the scene. Mayor was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after transport.

Police said there is no sidewalk on either side of Woodmont Boulevard in the area where the incident occurred, only a "small shoulder of grass on the south side."