No currently employed Nashville police leaked Covenant docs, authorities said

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation into who leaked three images related to The Covenant School shooter's documents has ended with little resolution as Nashville police said it couldn't compel a former detective to talk with them.

Originally, the Metro Nashville Police Department placed several officers on administrative assignment. They all have been placed back on regular duty. This comes after conservative talk show host Steven Crowder released some of the documents from The Covenant School shooter in November.

"A number of individuals were interviewed, cooperatively, and electronic devices forensically examined, as part of the investigation," MNPD said in a statement. "Attempts were made last month to interview a former MNPD detective who possessed the images as part of his official duties. That person declined and is no longer a member of law enforcement. The department does not have the ability to compel statements or cooperation from former employees."

Police explained that MNPD has exhausted all available investigative avenues to identify the person who leaked photographs containing three pages of writings from the Covenant School shooter. The investigation has not identified current MNPD employees, or employees of any partner agency, as engaging in the unauthorized release of the images.

The investigation — led by the police department’s Office of Professional Accountability — determined that the three cell phone photographs were taken in the immediacy of the moment just after the shooter’s journals were discovered in the shooter's vehicle. Two detectives assigned to the Specialized Investigations Division took the photos (one detective took two photos, the other took one) as part of intelligence gathering to learn more about the shooter and determine whether anyone else was involved.

The case file documenting the investigation is being prepared for presentation to District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office for review. Metropolitan Director of Law Wally Dietz has been briefed on the investigation, which will be advanced with any new or undiscovered information that comes to the attention of the police department.

NewsChannel 5 talked with DA Funk on Friday night. He said he has been in contact with Chief John Drake all during this investigation, and now will wait to review the case file before deciding on the next course of action.

He declined to say at this time whether his office would independently investigate to pursue charges.

What happened on the day of The Covenant School shooting?

On the morning of the massacre, the shooter sent an Instagram message to a former middle school basketball teammate.

The shooter said the plan was to die by suicide and that teammate would see it on the news. In the messages the teammate provided to NewsChannel 5, the shooter said that the former teammate would have to see them again in another life. The shooter told the teammate about no longer wanting to live and the need to die.

When police searched the shooter's car and home the day of the shooting, they collected dozens of items including guns, a suicide note, journals, and more. All of those seized documents remain in police custody.

Those who died were:



Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Hallie Scruggs, 9

William Kinney, 9

Cynthia Peak, 61

Katherine Koonce, 60

Mike Hill, age 61

What did the images reveal?

None of the documents have been made available to the public since the March 27 mass shooting that left three adults and three children dead. NewsChannel 5 does not have and has never seen the shooter's writings. We have repeatedly requested their release as part of a public records request.

The leaked images of the Covenant school shooter's writings were in notebooks. One of the pictures appears to show a gloved hand holding the notebook. Another image shows a Metro Nashville Police SUV in the background.

Two of the images show different pieces of notebook paper titled "Death Day."

One of the pages laid out what appears to be a schedule for the shooter. But the times don't match up with what actually happened on March 27. One of the sticky notes on the schedule included the note of a lunchtime. The other page titled "Death Day" had a drawing of a gun pointing at a target at the top of the page.

The shooter's writings are hate-filled and graphic. One part says: "I'm a little nervous but excited too. Been excited for the past 2 weeks." It goes on to say, "Can't believe I'm doing this, but I'm ready. I hope my victims aren't." It goes on to say, "God let my wrath take over my anxiety." The writings say the shooter hopes for a high death count.

The other page is dated Feb. 3 — less than two months before the shooting. The writings refer to the shooter's views on children who go to private schools and a desire to kill them. All three pieces of paper appear to be signed by the shooter.

Nick Beres contributed to this report.