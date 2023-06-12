No ID? No problem. Illegal alcohol sales spike for teens in this Tennessee county.

SPARTA, Tenn. (WTVF) — White County Sheriff Steve Page says recent complaints about a spike in illegal over-the-counter sales of products vape pens, beer and CBD gummies to minors have his team going undercover.

As a result, it led to a series of undercover stings in Sparta.

"How you doing, man? I came back. I brought some money this time," said a underage teen to a clerk.

Sheriff Page said it is all about the money.

He said the clerk is selling a vape pen to a minor who is working undercover with a camera and mic.

At no point is the teen asked for any identification.

"That's why there are so many vapes in middle schools and high schools," said Sheriff Page.

He said his deputies stay busy with opioid and meth busts. But recent complaints about illegal over-the-counter sales of vape pens, beer and CBD gummies led him to bring back the undercover sting.

"How much are these?" asks the teen.

The video shows the clerk making the sale, and then making a pitch to the teen to return ...

"Come I take care of you — I give you something special. I promise you. Thank you, man."

Sheriff Page said he was surprised and very disappointed. Then he points to this sequence caught on camera where the teen tries to buy beer and tobacco. Initially, the clerk does the right thing.

"You have your ID with you?" the clerk asked.

Then as the clerk contemplates what to do next, a customer behind the teen actually offers to buy it all for him.

"No you don't have to do that, ma'am," said the teen.

But she does and the clerk goes along with it, and she allows a moment later even breaking a $10 bill for the teen so he can pay the customer back.

The teen walks out with the bag of beer and smokes.

Sheriff Page said he is disgusted.

"It's like nobody is watching, be we are fixing that," Page said. "This is a wake-up call to every sheriff in Tennessee in my opinion. Watch what's going on in your county."

The sheriff said the clerks received misdemeanor citations.

But that it should also serve as a warning to all. Repeat offenders risk losing their license to legally sell the products.