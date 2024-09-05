No injuries after MTSU student goes off the runway at Murfreesboro airport

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A student and flight instructor veered off the runway Thursday morning during a takeoff exercise at the Murfreesboro airport.

Middle Tennessee State University officials said there were no injuries during the takeoff exercise. The university has a flight program through the Department of Aerospace.

The program teaches students aviation.

MTSU suspended flight operations until they cleared the scene.

