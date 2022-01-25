No injuries, damage in explosion at Poplar Grove Middle School in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — No injuries were reported after an explosion that took place at Poplar Grove Middle School in Franklin Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin Police Department.

A temporary storage container exploded in a construction area on the campus of the school at 7:20 a.m.

Franklin Special School District said the fire caused by the explosion was limited to the immediate area, and quickly extinguished.

Students were temporarily held on the elementary side of the school until the fire department said it was clear at 7:35 a.m.

FSSD said that while emergency responders will be in the area Tuesday as they clean up and investigate, classes are on regular schedule.

The construction area at the school is for the addition of a gym to the performing arts center. For that project, there is a restricted storage area in the middle school parking lot, where the explosion happened. No damage was reported in the incident.

The principal of Freedom Middle School, near the Poplar Grove schools, said classes and operations are normal at Freedom Middle; however, students who are affected by traffic will not be counted as tardy.