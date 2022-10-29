Watch Now
No injuries reported after 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch

Posted at 7:39 AM, Oct 29, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No injuries are reported after an Antioch apartment building on Brentridge Drive caught fire early Saturday morning.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. at the Brentridge Apartments in the 1500 block of Brentridge Drive, according to the Nashville Fire Department official Twitter page.

There were visible flames when crews arrived on scene, and the situation was quickly upgraded from a 2-alarm fire to a 3-alarm fire, which has since been downgraded once crews had the fire put down.

The cause of the fire has not been established yet. We will update this story when more details become available.

