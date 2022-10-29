No injuries reported after 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No injuries are reported after an Antioch apartment building on Brentridge Drive caught fire early Saturday morning.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. at the Brentridge Apartments in the 1500 block of Brentridge Drive, according to the Nashville Fire Department official Twitter page.

Crews are continuing to battle an apartment fire at 1500 Brentridge Drive which started before 5am. The fire is contained to Building A and there are no injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/7a3ovPRenF — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 29, 2022

There were visible flames when crews arrived on scene, and the situation was quickly upgraded from a 2-alarm fire to a 3-alarm fire, which has since been downgraded once crews had the fire put down.

The fire at Brentridge apts was through the roof when crews arrived, calling for an immediate upgrade to a 2 alarm fire- which shortly after upgraded to a 3 alarm fire response. Crews worked hard to get this fire under control and the fire response has since been downgraded. pic.twitter.com/mMKEWQOouY — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 29, 2022

The cause of the fire has not been established yet. We will update this story when more details become available.