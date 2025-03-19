No injuries reported after Franklin Fire truck hit on Interstate 65

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin Fire Department truck was hit on Interstate 65 as first responders tried to help those in a wreck.

Officers said there were no injuries. The crash has since been cleared.

Police said they wanted to remind drivers to always move over for first responders while they tend to calls and wrecks.

Just a short time ago on I-65, a @FranklinFire truck was struck by another vehicle while responding to a different crash on the interstate. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The scene of the crash has been cleared. pic.twitter.com/rIqCxVSXDy — Franklin Police Department (@FranklinTNPD) March 19, 2025

