Watch Now
News

Actions

No injuries reported after Franklin Fire truck hit on Interstate 65

franklinfire.jpeg
Franklin Police Department
A Franklin Fire Department truck was hit on Interstate 65 on March 19, 2025, in Franklin, Tenn.
franklinfire.jpeg
Posted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin Fire Department truck was hit on Interstate 65 as first responders tried to help those in a wreck.

Officers said there were no injuries. The crash has since been cleared.

Police said they wanted to remind drivers to always move over for first responders while they tend to calls and wrecks.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Fundraising underway for Tina Turner statue to be placed in Brownsville park

Fundraising efforts are underway in Brownsville and Nutbush, TN to build a statue for a major superstar who was raised there, Anna Mae Bullock. You probably know her by her stage name, Tina Turner. I was a huge fan of Tina and glad to see efforts are underway to showcase more of her ties to West Tennessee.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community