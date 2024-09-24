No injuries reported after truck hits Metro school bus in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No injuries were reported after a driver in a truck hit a Metro Nashville Public Schools bus carrying students to their homes on Tuesday afternoon.

MNPS said the bus was coming from Ruby Majors Elementary School. The bus was hit on Bell Road, school officials said.

MNPS notified student families after the traffic collision.

