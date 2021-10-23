No injuries reported in early morning house fire in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There were no injuries in a house fire that happened early Saturday morning in Bellevue.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. to the home on the 300 block of Bellevue Road for reports of a fire. When they arrived, the home was fully involved. Nobody was home.

Crews worked to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby homes. NFD says they successfully extinguished the flames.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to investigate the incident.

The extent of the damage to the home is unclear at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article if more information is released.