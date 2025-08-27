No injuries reported in early morning La Vergne house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne firefighters were at the scene of a house fire early Wednesday near 1014 Topview Trail.

According to officials, four people lived there and were asleep when the fire started.

They were not sure which room it started in, but their working smoke detectors alerted them and they got out safely before firefighters arrived at around 6:15 a.m.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes

Firefighters rescued one cat and are looking for one more cat

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

