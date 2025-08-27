No injuries reported in early morning La Vergne house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne firefighters were at the scene of a house fire early Wednesday near 1014 Topview Trail.
According to officials, four people lived there and were asleep when the fire started.
They were not sure which room it started in, but their working smoke detectors alerted them and they got out safely before firefighters arrived at around 6:15 a.m.
The fire was under control in 20 minutes
Firefighters rescued one cat and are looking for one more cat
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Music lessons for just 50 cents! A Nashville music school has been providing that to area students for over 40 years including for the city's current mayor. As a child, I always wanted to take piano lessons. I was able to for about 6 months but had to stop due to family finances. I would have loved to have had access to a program like this at the W. O. Smith Music School.
- Lelan Statom