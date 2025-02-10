No injuries reported in partial collapse of a Jack Daniel's Distillery barrel house

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — A partial collapse of a Jack Daniel's Distillery barrel house took place in Lynchburg on Monday.
According to Brown-Forman, there were no individuals inside the barrel house at the time and there were no injuries to any employees.
Details are limited at this time and we will update with the cause of the collapse at a later time.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
