No injuries, shooters outside L&L Market in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police has confirmed no one is hurt nor is there an active shooter Thursday afternoon near the L&L Market in Sylvan Heights on Charlotte Avenue.

NewsChannel 5 has received several calls about the scene, but police report that only vehicles were shot outside the market around 3:45 p.m.

Police said they found shell casings in the parking lot, but no person shooting. At the scene, authorities confirmed that two cars were shooting at each other. The resulting gunfire damaged several vehicles, and the L&L Market evacuated people and cleared the building.

So far, there have been no arrests made in this case.