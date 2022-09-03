No lane closures on Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has announced that any lane closure activity currently in progress will be halted to help with Labor Day weekend travel.

Starting Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, construction crews will stop all lane closure activity.

“The Labor Day holiday is typically a busy travel time,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.”

While the closure activity will be stopped, there will still be workers on-site in many construction zones, so drivers still need to be mindful and only drive within posted speed limits. Speeding in work zones with workers present can result in a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and potentially increased insurance premiums.