No lawmaking this week as Tennessee legislature cancels sessions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While some Tennesseans are stuck at home, their lawmakers will do the same.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Randy McNally jointly decided to cancel all floor sessions and committee hearings. Snow has blanketed much of Middle Tennessee.
As a result, the Cordell Hull building and the state capitol will be closed.
Lawmakers will resume Jan. 22.
