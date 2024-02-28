No matter the cost, Nashville youth volleyball program empowers girls on and off the court

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Youth sports can amplify a child's life, and one Nashville program is doing just that with a nonprofit volleyball club team.

Inside Mount Gilead Baptist Church, there's a spiritual lesson to be learned on never giving up.

It's on the hardwood where the Nashville Starlings volleyball club practices after school and on weekends.

Founded in 1996 by LaKeshia Tinsley and her mother, the Nashville Starlings aim to provide girls with opportunities to excel in volleyball regardless of their financial backgrounds.

LaKeshia grew up playing volleyball. Her husband, Mark, is a father of daughters and passionate about gender equity in sports. The club represents more than just coaching—it's about fostering a sense of family and empowerment.

"We were in the gym 13 hours last Saturday and 11 hours that Sunday. There's nowhere else I would want to be," Mark Tinsley said.



The Starlings operate as a nonprofit, ensuring no girl is turned away due to financial constraints. Club volleyball families can spend thousands on average to play each year. This commitment to inclusivity has attracted parents like Lillian Nelson, who herself played under Coach Tinsley's guidance.

Now, her daughter, Nevaeh, is thriving in her fifth year as a Starling, benefiting from the financial aid that makes participation feasible.

"With the financial aid help, if it was way more money like the other clubs, I don't think I'd be able to maintain everything I would like to do," Nevaeh Lawrence said.



But the Nashville Starlings' impact extends far beyond the volleyball court. With a focus on personal growth and development, the club has seen over 100 members pursue collegiate volleyball careers, with even more finding success in various fields as young women.

Now, the Starlings have set their sights on the National Championship in California, aiming to take two teams to the prestigious event. However, to realize this dream, they need $30,000 — a goal they're determined to achieve without leaving any girl behind.

If they can't all go, no one goes.



If you would like to help, donations made to the club are tax-deductible, offering supporters the opportunity to invest in the future of young girls both on and off the volleyball court.

