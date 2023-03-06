'No matter what she did it was always for others and not for herself': Hendersonville teen donates organs

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — As teammates gathered for one last goodbye, it was no surprise to them even in her final moments Aleya Brooks gave back to others.

"She always was very strong for us, and no matter what she did it was always for others and not for herself," said Aleya's cheerleading teammate Ava Guy.

The Liberty Creek High School cheer team gathered ahead of Aleya's honor walk Sunday night to remember their teammate and friend.

"Like, she would be overjoyed to see how many lives have been impacted because of her," said teammate Dalaina Davis.

The 15-year-old Hendersonville teen died after a tree fell on her while she was cleaning storm debris. But before her passing, Aleya's father shared on social media that she would donate her organs.

"The sickest patients are the ones who are at the top of the waiting list, and they are the ones who are most likely to receive the organs," said Emily McKinley, director of external affairs for Tennessee Donor Services.

About 85% of those on waitlists are in need of a kidney transplant, according to McKinley.

"Organ donations can help anyone in the country," she said. "People are matched based on their need and, again, just kind of that goodness of fit."

Dr. Kevin Hamilton is the Chief Medical Officer at TriStar Skyline Medical Center. He said doctors and nurses are typically unaware of whether their patients are organ donors until the very end.

"Our care teams are valiantly trying to do everything they can to save every patient every day, and unfortunately sometimes, there are injuries that just are not recoverable."

Aleya's donations could save up to eight lives — going to recipients in Tennessee or across the country.

"She had a huge impact on all of our lives in every single way," said Davis.

Now through the gift of organ donation, Aleya's legacy will live on and her impact will continue to be felt by those who never even knew her.